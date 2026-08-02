Extensive tree damage in Montgomery Co. from powerful storms

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — There is significant damage in Montgomery County from Saturday’s storms.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the damage along South Snyder Road in Montgomery County is extensive.

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Our news crew saw several families outside dealing with the aftermath.

Video shows debris scattered throughout their property. But their car and home were not damaged.

Neighbors said they lost power for a few hours on Saturday.

Nather Eicher says his church community will be out on Monday to help his family clean up.

“These things can be replaced; lives cannot. And this is minor compared to what a lot of people have been having. And so, we’re thankful for that,” he said.

Our news crews have seen damage in Eaton and Englewood.

We will continue to update this story.

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