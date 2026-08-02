Ohio lawmaker injured in crash on her way to church

TOLEDO — Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) was involved in a crash Sunday morning.

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She was on her way to church when the crash happened, her Congressional office wrote in a social media post.

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The crash occurred around 10:48 a.m. in the area of Detroit and Central Avenues, the Toledo Police Department told CBS affiliate WTOL.

Her office said that the congresswoman is “active, alert, and being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.”

“We look forward to additional information from Toledo Police as they investigate the accident,” the social media post said. “Congresswoman Kaptur is thankful for the quick actions of first responders from Toledo Police and Fire Departments who arrived promptly on scene, and the medical professionals helping to take care of those involved in the crash.”

This morning Congresswoman Kaptur was a passenger in a vehicle on her way to a church service when the car she was traveling in was struck. She is active, alert, and being treated for non-life threatening injuries. We look forward to additional information from Toledo Police as… — Rep. Marcy Kaptur (@RepMarcyKaptur) August 2, 2026

Senator Jon Husted wished Kaptur “a quick and full recovery.”

“We hope the person responsible for this reckless act is apprehended quickly and held accountable,” he said in a social media post.

Tina and I are praying for a quick and full recovery for @RepMarcyKaptur. We hope the person responsible for this reckless act is apprehended quickly and held accountable. — Senator Jon Husted (@SenJonHusted) August 2, 2026

The crash remains under investigation.

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