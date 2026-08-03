Local city offering senior grocery assistance program

BROOKVILLE — A local city is offering a grocery assistance program for senior residents.

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The City of Brookville, in partnership with McMaken’s IGA in Brookville, is hoping to assist seniors who are unable to get to the store to pick up food and other essential items.

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The program requires a credit card to be registered with the program to purchase the groceries at McMaken’s. The delivery service is free.

There will be someone to assist interested participants in getting their credit card registered.

Groceries will be delivered to your home within 48 hours of calling in.

Program details and specifics will be explained when residents call to register.

No alcohol purchases will be included in the program.

Seniors residing in the City of Brookville who are in need of assistance should call Age Friendly Brookville at 937-861-0687 to register.

Senior Grocery Assistance Program Brookville (City of Brookville)

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