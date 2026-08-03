Former Wright State Raider baseball player, local high school graduate traded to Seattle

SEATTLE/DAYTON — A former Wright State Raider baseball player has been traded to the Seattle Mariners.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Former Raider and Butler High School graduate Boston Smith was one of three players traded from the Chicago White Sox to Seattle in exchange for former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo, according to Mariners team officials.

TRENDING STORIES:

He has appeared in 78 games across three minor league levels this season.

Smith was drafted in 2025 by the Washington Nationals before being traded to the White Sox in exchange for Curtis Mead.

He was a four-year letterwinner at Butler High School.

Smith earned several honors as a senior. He was named Miami Valley League Player of the Year, All-Area Player of the Year, and First Team All-Ohio.

The Mariners originally acquired Castillo from the Reds back in 2022.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]