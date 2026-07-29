Mississippi mass shooting suspect arrested in Ohio

COLUMBUS — A man charged in a mass shooting in Mississippi was arrested in Ohio on Wednesday, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

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Larry Smith Jr., 23, was arrested at an apartment complex in Franklin County by the United States Marshals Service Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.

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Smith is charged in a mass shooting that killed two people and injured seven others.

He was wanted by the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi on two counts of murder, seven counts of felonious assault and 10 counts of drive-by shooting, WBNS-10 reported.

Authorities in Louisiana arrested four other people: Kaden Anderson, Zavier Augustine, Christian Johnson and Zychavion VanNorman.

The mass shooting happened in Centreville, Mississippi on the Fourth of July.

The Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office said 911 dispatchers got a call about nine people with gunshot wounds at the hospital. Two of the victims had died.

The gunfire reportedly took place just after midnight.

Investigators learned that Smith went to the Columbus area and reached out to SOFAST for help with his arrest.

He is being held at the Franklin County Jail and is waiting to be extradited to Mississippi, WBNS-10 reported.

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