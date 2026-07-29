Man wins twice in one week with scratch-off lottery tickets

TOLEDO — An Ohio man won big after buying two winning scratch-off lottery tickets in one week.
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According to the Ohio Lottery, a man in Toledo bought a $50 Millionaire Blowout ticket and won the top prize of $1 million, or $40,000 a year for 25 years.
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He decided to take the cash option of $500,000 and will receive $366,250 after mandatory state and federal taxes of 26.75%.
After the big win, the man was feeling lucky and bought another ticket. That second ticket ended up being another winner, worth $25,000.
After taxes, the man will add another $18,312.50 to his winnings. In total, the man is getting $384,562.50.
He told the Ohio Lottery that he plans to use his winnings to take a longer vacation than he was planning. He also plans to buy a new vehicle, spend some on his kids, and put the rest in the bank.
Millionaire Blowout offers the chance to win between $75 and $1 million. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 2.73. As of July 23, there are 56 top prizes and 48 $25,000 prizes remaining.
The jackpot-winning ticket was purchased at Mike’s Corner Store located at 2425 Key Street in Toledo.
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