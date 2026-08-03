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Firefighter dies in crash, department says

By John Tisdell, WHIO.com
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Firefighter dies in crash, department says FILE PHOTO: Firefighter dies in crash, department says (izzzy71 - stock.adobe.com)
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

GEAUGA COUNTY — A firefighter died in a crash in Ohio on Sunday.

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The Thompson Fire Department in Geauga County is mourning the death of firefighter Brooke Jewell, according to a social media post.

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She died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday.

“Although Brooke was with the department for a short time, she made a meaningful and lasting impact on those who had the privilege to serve alongside her,” the social media post said.

The department said that Jewell will be deeply missed.

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