Crash involving semi reported in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — A semi crash is under investigation in Shelby County.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash was reported around 9:36 a.m. near the intersection of State Route 47 and Dawson Road, a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘The wind came, we ran in;’ Woman says tree fell on car during storms
- Man in custody after attempted carjacking leads to pursuit, sheriff says
- Ohio lawmaker injured in crash on her way to church
The crash involved a semi and another vehicle.
Information on injuries was not initially made available.
We’ll provide updates as we learn more.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]