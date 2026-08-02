Man in custody after attempted carjacking leads to pursuit, sheriff says

MADISON COUNTY — A man is in custody after an attempted carjacking led to a pursuit on Sunday.

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Deputies received a report of a possible disabled vehicle on State Route 161 in Madison County. Dispatchers soon received a 911 call of a possible carjacking involving the same vehicle, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

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A person initially stopped to help the occupant in a broken-down vehicle. During the encounter, a man identified as Chester Torrence, 39, got inside the victim’s van.

The victim tried to stop their vehicle from being stolen, but Torrence allegedly assaulted them before leaving in the van, the sheriff’s office said.

Law enforcement attempted to stop the stolen vehicle but did not. It led to a pursuit.

It ended with the van going off the road and becoming disabled in a field, the sheriff’s office stated.

Law enforcement arrested Torrence. Online jail records indicate that he is in the Tri-County Jail.

He is expected to be charged with robbery and failure to comply with lawful order or signal of a police officer, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident remains under investigation.

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