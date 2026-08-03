‘The wind came, we ran in;’ Woman says tree fell on car during storms

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A local road was hit hard by Saturday’s storms.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman spoke with a woman who said a tree fell on her daughter’s rental car. We’ll show you more storm damage tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

>>PHOTOS: Storms leave tree, wind damage throughout region

TRENDING STORIES:

Saturday night’s storms impacted several families across the region.

Trees fell, and power lines were taken out.

“The wind came; we ran in,” said Carrie Florence. “I looked outside; it was green. I could see the stuff flying around.”

Several trees were down on S. Snyder Road.

Branches were down in Florence’s yard.

“My son came and cut it down and just moved it out,” she said. “My daughter’s rental car was right here. The tree fell on it. But we got lucky and no damage.”

Power was out for about three hours on Saturday. But it has since been restored.

0 of 31 Storm Damage on S. Snyder Road in Montgomery Co. Photo from: Kylie Bridgeman/Staff Storm damage on S. Snyder Road Photo from: Kylie Bridgeman/Staff Storm Damage on S. Snyder Road in Montgomery Co. Photo from: Kylie Bridgeman/Staff Storm damage in Franklin Photo from: iWitness7 Reporter Storm damage in Franklin Photo from: iWitness7 Reporter Wind damage along Cornfield on U.S. 36 Photo from: iWitness7 viewer Storm Damage on S. Snyder Road in Montgomery Co. Photo from: Kylie Bridgeman/Staff Storm Damage on S. Snyder Road in Montgomery Co. Photo from: Kylie Bridgeman/Staff Storm damage on S. Snyder Road Photo from: Kylie Bridgeman/Staff Storm damage on S. Snyder Road Photo from: Kylie Bridgeman/Staff Lighting Strike in Troy Photo from: iWitness7 reporter (iWitness7 reporter) Lighting Strike in Troy Photo from: iWitness7 reporter (iWitness7 reporter) Storm Damage in Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter (iWitness7 reporter) Storm Clouds in Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter (iWitness7 reporter) Storm Damage in Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter (iWitness7 reporter) Storm Clouds in Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter (iWitness7 reporter) Storm Clouds in Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter (iWitness7 reporter) Storm Damage in Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter (iWitness7 reporter) Storm Damage in Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter (iWitness7 reporter) Storm Clouds in Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter (iWitness7 reporter) Flooding in Dayton Photo from: iWitness7 reporter (iWitness7 reporter) Flooding in Franklin Photo from: iWitness7 reporter (iWitness7 reporter) Storm Clouds in Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter (iWitness7 reporter) Storm Clouds in Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter (iWitness7 reporter) Storm Damage in Eaton (I Witness 7) Road flooding in Dayton (I Witness 7)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]