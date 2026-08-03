‘They killed my son;’ Mother recounts son’s death in New Lebanon officer-involved shooting

NEW LEBANON — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in New Lebanon on Monday.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins talked to neighbors who said they heard the gunshots.

>>RELATED: Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in New Lebanon

This happened in a neighborhood on Fuls Road, which is less than half a mile from where student-athletes were practicing at New Lebanon School District.

A district spokesperson said all students are safe.

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This shooting prompted a county-wide call for help, or a Signal 99.

Craig Washington lives in the neighborhood where the shots were fired.

Washington, along with other neighbors, told News Center 7 that they heard three to four gunshots.

>>PHOTOS: Large police presence seen in New Lebanon neighborhood

“Heard a couple sirens, which is normal. And then heard a whole lot more. And then that’s when I knew something was wrong. So obviously we got family down there, so we checked on them. And then just, I mean, they were lined up too wide all the way down 35 here,” Washington said.

He added that cars from all over the county sped past his home on Monday.

Washington said his in-laws heard three gunshots.

“And to hear pop, pop, pop, in this town, that’s not normal,” he said.

New Lebanon Village officials said two police officers were involved in a shooting on Fuls Road.

A man was shot and killed at the home. His identity was not immediately available.

The man’s mother told News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins that those officers were confronting him.

“They’re saying he stole a car,” Paula Rader, of New Lebanon, said. “They said, ‘If you don’t stop, we’re gonna tase you,’ but instead of them tasing all I heard was pow, pow, pow, and my son moaning.”

Officials said the two officers involved were not hurt in the shooting.

But Rader said her son should’ve been able to walk away from this too.

“If they were gonna tase him, like they said, they should have tased him instead of doing a gunshot because with the gunshot, they killed my son,” Rader said.

Fuls Road was blocked off for hours.

Seven evidence markers covered the driveway.

Neighbors described one of the officers’ reactions after the shooting.

“There was an officer who looked pretty shook up. He asked for some water; I got him some water. A couple of his fellow officers said that he might have been a hero, and he might’ve saved a fellow officer’s life,” Brandon Smith, of New Lebanon, said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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