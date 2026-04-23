Police assist 2 elderly people from house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Police helped two elderly people after their house caught fire in Dayton early Wednesday.

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Dayton firefighters responded around 2:36 a.m. on April 22 to a reported house fire at the 200 block of Bellaire Avenue, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

>>ORIGINAL STORY: Firefighters respond to reported house fire

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When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the front of the house, according to the City of Dayton.

Dayton Police helped two elderly people out of the back of the burning home.

The residents were not injured, the City of Dayton said.

No working smoke detectors were found on the property.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

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