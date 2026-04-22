Firefighters respond to reported house fire

DAYTON — Several firefighters responded to a reported house fire in Dayton.

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Dayton firefighters were dispatched around 2:36 a.m. to the 200 block of Bellaire Avenue to a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

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No other information is currently available.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and what caused the fire.

We will continue to follow this story.

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