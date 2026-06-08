Local high school repeats as softball state champs; goes unbeaten for 2nd straight season

CLARK COUNTY — A local high school softball team has won its second straight state championship.
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The Kenton Ridge Cougars defeated Licking Valley High School, 7-6, at Firestone Stadium in Akron on Sunday.
The Lady Cougars fell behind 6-0 but scored seven straight runs to win the Division IV Softball championship game.
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Kenton Ridge scored four runs in the third inning and added a run in the fourth to cut the deficit to 6-5.
J.J. Davis hit a two-run single with one out in the bottom of the sixth to give the Lady Cougars a 7-6 advantage.
Ivee Rastatter got the final three outs as she pitched a complete game to seal the win.
Kenton Ridge High School finishes the season unbeaten at 32-0 for the second straight year.
The Lady Cougars have won 64 straight games.
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