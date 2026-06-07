2 local high schools win boys track state championships

MIAMI VALLEY — Two local high schools took home the boys track championships this weekend.

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Archbishop Alter and Wayne High Schools each took home titles at 2026 Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA) Boys Track and Field Championships in Akron, according to an OHSAA spokesperson.

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Alter High School said in a social media post that the boys 4x400 relay team won the Division III state championship.

Tobias Garrison, Q Thomas, Rhylen Dawson, and Chimdi Eze won the state title with a time of 3:16.

Wayne High School won its fourth boys track and field Division I state title.

In addition, Key’Shawn Garrett won two state titles in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes.

The Huber Heights Fire Department escorted the team back to Wayne High School after they exited Interstate 70.

Wayne High School Boys Track Field Photo from OHSAA (via X) (OHSAA (via X))

Alter High School Boys Track Field Photo from OHSAA (via X) (OHSAA (via X))

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