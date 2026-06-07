9 adults, 3 teens injured in mass shooting near Ohio festival

TOLEDO — Several adults and children are among the 12 injured in Saturday’s mass shooting near an Ohio Festival.

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The Toledo Police Department provided an update in a social media post on Sunday.

They said that “all 12 victims are reported to be in stable condition and continue to improve.”

As previously reported, the shooting happened at the Old West End Festival. Police said on Saturday that at least two people appeared to be shooting at each other.

Police officials stated that there are no arrests, but they are “following multiple leads in connection” with Saturday’s shooting, according to the social media post.

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Toledo Police also released the ages and genders of each victim, according to CBS affiliate WTOL in Toledo.

22-year-old woman

16-year-old boy

36-year-old woman

57-year-old woman

14-year-old boy

24-year-old man

29-year-old woman

61-year-old man

20-year-old man

29-year-old man

22-year-old adult

16-year-old girl

Toledo leaders said that they are asking anyone who saw something or recorded video to contact police.

“We need everyone who thought they saw something, that may have been recording, to help the victims of the situation,” said John Hobbs III, Toledo City Councilman. “If this was your mom, dad, brother, sister, or daughter, you would want immediate penalties. Put yourself in their place. Ask what you would do to solve this situation. Help our detectives get this taken care of.”

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

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