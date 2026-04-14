Judge grants delay in Caleb Flynn murder trial

MIAMI COUNTY — Caleb Flynn’s murder trial is now delayed.

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News Center 7’s Mike Campbell was in court. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00

Flynn is accused of killing his wife, Ashley Flynn, on Feb. 16.

Caleb called 911 and said an intruder shot Ashley.

Three days later, police arrested Caleb on murder and other charges.

Prosecutors filed a motion asking the judge for a four-day delay.

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The purpose is so that prosecutors could meet a deadline for sharing reports and the discovery they obtained from investigators with Caleb’s defense team.

Miami County Prosecutor Paul Watkins pointed out that the defense got a continuance earlier in the case.

“If the defendant is entitled to an 11-day continuance on a motion hearing when the motion is ultimately withdrawn, the State believes it’s in the interest of justice and fairness that a four-day continuance in this matter is not unreasonable,” Watkins said.

Finn’s lawyers did not agree.

“There have been numerous representations by the state that they were ready to proceed,” Patrick Mulligan, defense lawyer, said.

The defense has not waived its right to a speed trial, which means everything is fast-tracked, and any delay is crucial.

The judge did grant the four-day delay despite objections.

“The fact that they made the decision to arrest when they did should not be held against the defendant,” Mulligan said.

The final pre-trial hearing is still scheduled for Thursday.

The trial is set for April 28.

We will continue to follow this story.

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