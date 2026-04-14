Crews work overnight to tear down vacant building after partial collapse in Brookville

BROOKVILLE — Crews worked overnight to tear down what was left of a vacant building after it partially collapsed in Brookville late Monday night.

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News Center 7 was there all night as crews worked to safely tear down the building. News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz breaks down what caused the collapse LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

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Fire crews responded to reports of the collapse along Market Street around 10:40 p.m., News Center 7 previously reported.

Upon arrival, crews found that one side of the building had completely crumbled.

Brookville Fire Chief Ronald Fletcher told News Center 7 that no one was inside the building when it collapsed, and no one was hurt.

Due to concerns that the building would continue to collapse overnight, an emergency demolition was ordered.

Crews have been working overnight to tear down the building and get it to a safe level, according to Chief Fletcher.

We will continue following this story.

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