Centerville High School graduate selected in first round of WNBA draft

A Centerville High School graduate was selected in the first round of the WNBA draft on Monday.

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During Monday night’s WNBA Draft, the Washington Mystics had the 11th overall pick and took Cotie McMahon.

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McMahon played for Ole Miss, and the school said she had one of the greatest individual modern seasons in program history.

Before Ole Miss, she played three seasons at Ohio State University.

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