Streets blocked after vacant building partially collapses in Brookville

BROOKVILLE — A vacant building partially collapsed in Brookville on Monday night.
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Fire crews responded to reports of the collapse along Market Street around 10:40 p.m., an Englewood Police and Fire dispatcher confirmed.
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Upon arrival, crews found that one side of the building had completely crumbled.
Fire crews on scene told News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson that the building is vacant.
They added that someone passing by called 911 after they saw the building start to fall.
The fire chief said the building will come down tonight; whether it collapses completely or is demolished is still to be determined.
We will continue to follow this story.
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