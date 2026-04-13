Volunteer firefighter accused of shooting, killing Darke Co. woman; setting house on fire

DARKE COUNTY — A man accused of killing his employer in Darke County made his first court appearance.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, while responding to a house fire in the 2700 block of Zumbrum Road on Friday, fire crews found 50-year-old Ericka Kramer dead inside.

>>PHOTOS: 1 dead after fire in Darke County

Peyton Beam, 22, was arrested on aggravated murder and aggravated arson charges over the weekend.

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He appeared on a video call in court for his bond hearing on Monday.

The Darke County Prosecutor’s Office outlined the murder charges against him, telling the judge they believe he killed Kramer.

Beam reportedly did farm work for Kramer.

Investigators said Kramer lived in the home along Zumbrum Road and was there minutes before the fire.

“The victim in this matter was executed by the defendant. She was shot twice in the back and twice in the head,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Prosecutors believe that Beam drenched the victim’s body in gasoline, set a fire, and left the house.

They added that Beam is a firefighter for the Ansonia Volunteer Fire Department.

“(He) was called out as a firefighter to respond to this scene. Under the guise of being a firefighter, he was one of the first people to get to the property with the house on fire,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Beam’s attorney had a different story.

He said the 22-year-old would never hurt someone he’d worked with for the last seven years.

He even called her his second mother.

“We’d be very interested in ballistics in this case, very interested in any evidence other than inference,” John H. Rion, Beam’s lawyer, said.

Darke County investigators believe they have the circumstances correct and that Beam is responsible for Kramer’s death.

“We’re still actively investigating, and it’s a typical strategy to keep that information close to the investigation and the investigators,” Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker said.

The prosecutor asked for a $20 million bond for Beam, while the defense asked for no bond.

The judge set Beam’s bond for $5 million, cash or surety, which means he could post 10% or $500,000 to be released while waiting for trial.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

Peyton Beam Mugshot Photo from Darke County Sheriff's Office

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