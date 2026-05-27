Hot Head Burritos founder, longtime Dayton restaurant entrepreneur dies

DAYTON — Ray Wiley, a longtime Dayton restaurant entrepreneur and founder, president, and CEO of Hot Head Burritos, has died, the franchise announced.

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He was 60.

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Wiley launched Hot Head Burritos in Dayton in 2007. Today, there are more than 85 locations across eight states in the Midwest.

In 2015, Wiley became a co-founder of Rapid Fire Pizza. He helped it grow to 35 locations before its sale to an investment group in 2021.

Before Hot Head Burritos, Wiley spent decades in the restaurant industry, including over 30 years as a Subway franchise and operator.

Following Wiley’s death, Kelly Gray, co-owner and longtime corporate vice president, will assume the role of president. Peter Wiley will now serve as vice president.

“Ray built Hot Head Burritos from the ground up with an incredible amount of passion, grit and vision,” Gray said. “More importantly, he built a culture centered around people. He cared deeply about our franchisees, employees and guests, and he created opportunities for so many people across this system. His impact on this brand and the restaurant industry will continue for many years to come.”

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