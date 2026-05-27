Reports: Travis Kelce buys minority stake in Cleveland Guardians

CLEVELAND — Former UC Bearcat Travis Kelce is now reportedly a Major League Baseball owner.

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ESPN reports that the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end is joining the Cleveland Guardians’ ownership group as a minority investor.

The Cleveland Guardians confirmed this to CBS TV affiliate WOIO on Wednesday morning.

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Kelce, the Cleveland Heights native, told ESPN that he grew up watching Cleveland baseball.

He also told ESPN this:

“I have so much love for this city. I say it all the time: I’m just a kid from the Heights living the dream. I credit every good thing in my life to Cleveland and being raised here with the values and the people and the work ethic. Cleveland Heights is such a diverse and dynamic place. Every friend, neighbor, teacher, and teammate -- they all made me the man I am today. It just fueled such a deep appreciation for life, community, and service. That mentality of Cleveland against the world runs deep.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have a front-row seat to good ownership in my career, and I know the best teams prioritize culture. Everyone is there to play their role, and right now, I’m here to observe and learn and really to support the team and the city when and where I can.”

Before he played college football at the University of Cincinnati, Kelce was one of the baseball players in the Cleveland area, ESPN said.

In his senior season, he hit .588 with six home runs in 2008.

Kelce was with his fiancée, Taylor Swift, at Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between Cleveland and the New York Knicks.

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