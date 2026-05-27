UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-75 after crash involving semi

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 7:20 A.M.
All lanes are back open after a semi crash on Interstate 75 in Dayton on Wednesday.
The wreck happened on I-75 southbound between State Route 4 and Main Street.
The crash remains under investigation.
-INITIAL STORY-
Several officers responded to a crash involving a semi on Interstate 75 in Dayton early Wednesday.
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As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, the crash happened on I-75 southbound between State Route 4 and Main Street just around 5:35 a.m.
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OHGO cameras show that all lanes are closed on I-75 southbound between State Route 4 and Main Street due to a crash.
The crash happened just around 5:35 a.m.
Traffic is being diverted from I-75 SB to State Route 4.
OHGO cameras show delays on I-75 SB past Stanley Avenue. They are expected to grow.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.
We will continue to update this developing story.
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