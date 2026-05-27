Flood watch for much of region; heavy rain, thunder possible today

MIAMI VALLEY — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for much of the region until 2 a.m. on Thursday.

This includes Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren counties in Ohio. It also includes Union and Wayne counties in Indiana.

Flood watch now issued for much of the Miami Valley

We could see potential flooding across parts of the Miami Valley on Wednesday.

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Scattered heavy downpours are expected through the morning commute. Low visibility and possible flooding are concerns.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely and will linger throughout Wednesday.

TRENDING STORIES:

The areas at greatest risk of flooding are rivers, creeks, and streams that overflow, as well as low-lying areas.

Rainfall totals are expected to be around one to two inches. Some isolated areas could see as many as three inches where heavier bands of rain set up.

A much-needed dry stretch starts on Thursday.

It will continue throughout the weekend as we conclude May.

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