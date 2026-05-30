City removes downtown park benches after loitering, public sanitation complaints

GREENVILLE — The City of Greenville has removed most park benches from downtown, a move that has sparked controversy among residents.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson talks to neighbors and the mayor about the decision LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

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Mayor Jeffrey Whitaker stated the removal is a response to ongoing complaints about harassment, loitering and public sanitation issues in the downtown area.

The dispute over the downtown park benches has been a recurring issue over the last few years.

Whitaker provided a statement to News Center 7 regarding the reason for the bench removals.

“The primary intent is protecting our downtown area from sexually deviant predators hanging out downtown, targeting families and their children,” Whitaker wrote.

He also noted that people have contacted the mayor’s office and complained to local businesses about being harassed by people experiencing homelessness.

“These are just some of the types of activity that cause blight in any community, and we refuse to allow that here in Greenville. Those publicly urinating and defecating on and near our buildings cause severe public health problems,” he wrote.

Paul Young, a Greenville resident, expressed strong opposition to the removal of the benches.

“I think it’s a bunch of crap myself,” Young said. “There’s nothing wrong with him. Did you see anything wrong with him?”

Young added that he’s also expressed his concerns to the mayor.

Brian Cain, who volunteers at Don’s Pizza in Greenville on weekends, offered a perspective that acknowledges both sides of the issue.

“We haven’t had the problem that we did last year, when you had people that was storing stuff at (the benches),” he said.

Cain believes this will blow over.

“I would like to see them back at some point in time, not necessarily right now, but, or you know, maybe in the future,” Cain said.

Whitaker said the removal of the benches is not intended as a permanent solution, but hopes it will deter people experiencing homelessness from the downtown area.

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