Injuries reported after crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a crash in Miami County on Friday, a Miami County dispatcher confirmed.

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The crash happened at Milton-Potsdam Road and S Range Line Road in Union Township around 8:30 p.m.

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The dispatcher said injuries have been reported, but it is unclear how many or how severe they are.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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