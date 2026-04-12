At least 1 dead after crash at busy Montgomery Co. intersection, OSHP says

MIAMI TWP. — State troopers from the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) are investigating a deadly crash in Miami Township.
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State troopers and medics responded to a crash around 5:50 p.m. on Austin Boulevard and Springboro Pike, according to an OSHP dispatcher.
ODOT cameras show that part of the intersection remains closed as of 7:30 p.m.
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The dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that at least one person died.
No other information about the crash is currently available.
We will continue to update this developing story.
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