Driver crashes into Asian restaurant in Moraine

MORAINE — A driver crashed and damaged part of an Asian restaurant on Saturday.

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CJ Chan restaurant said in a social media post that “a young driver accidentally crashed” into their front door.

The restaurant is located at the 2700 block of W Alex Bell Road in Moraine.

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The restaurant also posted a photo on its Facebook page.

It shows damage to the front door and front window. There was also some broken glass.

CJ Chan said that they are “handling the situation.”

They asked customers to pick up their orders at the back door.

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