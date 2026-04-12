Former Ohio State player, UFL head coach arrested, accused of DUI

COLUMBUS/TEXAS — A former Ohio State wide receiver and a current United Football League (UFL) head coach was arrested for drunk driving in Texas on Saturday.

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Columbus Aviators head coach Ted Ginn Jr. was booked into jail on DUI charges ahead of the team’s scheduled game on Sunday, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

He has since been released on bond, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

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Ginn posted the following statement on social media after his arrest.

“I want to address the situation that took place over the weekend.

“I made a serious mistake and take full responsibility for my actions. I’ve always believed in accountability, and now it’s my turn to live that standard.

“I understand the responsibility that comes with being a leader & role model, and falling short of this is not something I take lightly. I’m committed to learning from this, making better decisions, and earning back the trust of my players, our organization, and the fans.

“I appreciate the support of my family and the United Football League, and I respect the process as it moves forward. My focus now is on taking the necessary steps to grow from this and represent the Columbus Aviators and this community the right way.”

I want to address the situation that took place over the weekend.



I made a serious mistake and take full responsibility for my actions. I’ve always believed in accountability and now it’s my turn to live that standard.



I understand the responsibility that comes with being a… pic.twitter.com/Z8d2o7Hr9H — Ted Ginn Jr (@TedGinnJr_19) April 12, 2026

Ginn played for the Buckeyes from 2004 until 2006. He helped Ohio State to the BCS National Championship Game against Florida in 2006. Ginn was drafted in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft. He played for 14 years with many teams.

Offensive Coordinator Todd Haley handled the head coaching duties for the Columbus Aviators on Sunday.

It is their inaugural season.

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