Social media influencer sentenced after Ponzi scheme

COLUMBUS — A 31-year-old Columbus social media influencer was sentenced in federal court after orchestrating a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme.

From 2019 until 2023, Tyler Bossetti widely publicized a real estate investment program, Boss Lifestyle LLC, according to a spokesperson.

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Through his company, Bossetti guaranteed large rates of return for short-term investments.

He received more than $23 million in investments from victim investors throughout the United States and abroad.

He advertised the investments, often promising a rate of return of thirty percent or more through social media, including Facebook and YouTube.

Bossetti is also accused of filing 14 false and fraudulent 1099-INT tax forms. He filed the IRS forms to report interest income for investors who did not earn interest.

He also claimed that he had reinvested victims’ interest earnings, when he did not.

In total, dozens of investors lost more than $11 million in investments.

Bossetti admitted to misappropriating investor funds to further his lifestyle and make big purchases like rental payments on a condo in downtown Columbus, frequent travel, a $150,000 Mercedes SUV, and various cryptocurrency investments.

He was charged by a bill of information in April 2025 and pleaded guilty in June 2025 to wire fraud and aiding in a false tax filing.

Bossetti was sentenced to serve 6 years in prison.

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