Dog rescued after being found abandoned, tied to tree in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — An organization has rescued a dog after neighbors called for help.

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As previously reported, neighbors told our news crew that they were worried after seeing a dog chained to a tree near an abandoned trailer along South Union Road.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ARC investigating after dog abandoned, tied to tree in Dayton neighborhood

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The Gem City Dawg Pound told News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson that they saw her story on News Center 7 at 6:00 Wednesday and “had to go help.”

They sent video of Roxy being taken by the Gem City Pound for medical attention, and then to her future forever home.

Neighbors told our news crew on Wednesday that Roxy was there for so long that the tree started growing around the chain.

“She’s alone, she’s endured all of this weather, and all that snow we had, and she was out here alone in a barrel,” said Thresa.

At the time, Roxy was having issues walking.

She was well-fed because neighbors stopped by and fed her.

News Center 7 is working to get another update on Roxy.

We will continue to follow this story.

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