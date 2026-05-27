ARC investigating after dog abandoned, tied to tree in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Animal investigators are looking into an animal welfare and abandonment complaint about a dog chained to a tree in Dayton.

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A notice from the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center was posted on the property where the dog, named Roxy, is located on May 26.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson talked to neighbors who are working to get medical attention for the dogs.

Roxy is chained to a tree near an abandoned trailer along South Union Road.

Theresa lives next door to the property. She’s seen Roxy outside for over a year.

“She’s alone, she’s endured all of this weather and all that snow we had, and she was out here alone in a barrel,” she said.

While Roxy is well fed due to the neighbors, Theresa expressed concern about the dog’s medical needs.

“She’s been tied to that tree, that chain has been on that tree so long the tree has grown around the chain. Her neck is swollen from the weight of the chain, I mean, it’s horrible,” Theresa said.

Roxy also has a mass on her foot and appears to be struggling to walk.

Theresa knows the former owner of the property, who has since left and is not returning.

The house has been torn down and is sitting on the foundation.

Theresa said she’s actively seeking help for Roxy.

“Anybody that can, that knows a rescue that will take her in right now, please contact them,” Theresa said.

She added that she’s contacted authorities for help, but no one has taken Roxy.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson reached out to ARC for more information on the investigation, but received no response.

We will continue to follow this story.

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