Father saves daughter from flooded home in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Neighbors on South Charleston Pike experienced flooding following heavy rain, leading to a father rescuing his daughter from his home.

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Bob Pennywitt, who owns the house on South Charleston Pike where his daughter and grandsons were staying, received a call from his daughter who reported the car was in water.

She told Pennywitt she could not get out of the house.

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People living on South Charleston Pike initially woke to thunder and did not think anything of it before continuing their day.

Pennywitt rushed to his daughter’s aid but first borrowed waterproof overalls from a neighbor.

“She couldn’t get out of the house. She said the car was in water,” he said.

Pennywitt told his daughter to prepare items for her children.

“I told her, pack her boys some stuff up and everything. I said I’ll, so I went in and got all her stuff out, and then I went and gave her a piggyback ride out,” he said.

This is not the first time the home has experienced flood damage.

“This is the third time that we’ve actually endured damages to the house,” Pennywitt said.

Pictures from June 2008 show the house also endured flooding at that time.

“When it rains as hard as it did this morning, it just overwhelms the fields. There’s nothing they can do about it,” Pennywitt said.

The family said they are waiting for the water to go down before they go in and take any belongings out.

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