1 dead, another in custody after stabbing at Ohio State University soccer field

COLUMBUS — A person is dead, and another is in custody after a stabbing on an Ohio State soccer field on Friday.

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Two groups were involved in a fight around 7:45 p.m. at the Ohio State Turf fields, an Ohio State University (OSU) spokesperson told our news partner, WBNS-TV.

Photos show part of the field surrounded by yellow caution tape.

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Officers detained a juvenile suspect, and medics transported a stabbing victim to Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The OSU Police Division told WBNS that the stabbing victim died from their injuries on Saturday.

University officials stated that no one affiliated with OSU was involved in the incident.

There is also no ongoing threat to the university, the spokesperson said.

The incident remains under investigation.

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