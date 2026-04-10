Wallaby captured after being on the loose in Dayton

DAYTON — Skippy the wallaby is back with his owner after having a bit of fun this morning.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins is following this story. She will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

He got loose around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Sinclair Community College.

Skippy is owned by Carolyn Reno, chair of veterinary technology at Sinclair.

Reno brings Skippy to Sinclair to high school students who visit the college and have an interest in the vet tech program.

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He has been many times, but today did something he has never done.

“Turned around to close the car, and he jumped up and broke apart his kennel and he took off,” Reno said.

She said he stopped a couple of times but “decided it was much more fun to run.”

Skippy was found around an hour and 20 minutes later in the area of the Montgomery County Job & Family Services building on Edwin C Moses.

“He’s okay, he’s very nervous. He needs to calm down a little bit, but he is doing very well, and we are just so happy to get him back,” Reno said.

She is thankful for the students and local police who helped bring him home.

Michael Coss, chief of police at Sinclair, shared his initial reaction to hearing the call.

“Add that to the list of ‘haven’t dealt with that before,’ he said.

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