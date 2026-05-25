Kids discover body in river while fishing

TOLEDO — A body was recovered from the Maumee River in Toledo on Sunday afternoon.
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A group of kids was fishing when one of them snagged their hook on the body, Toledo Fire and Rescue told CBS-affiliate WTOL.
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Thinking it was a log, the kids reeled it in to discover it was a body.
Firefighters said it appears the body has been in the water for “weeks”.
The identity has not yet been released.
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