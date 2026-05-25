Kids discover body in river while fishing

TOLEDO — A body was recovered from the Maumee River in Toledo on Sunday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A group of kids was fishing when one of them snagged their hook on the body, Toledo Fire and Rescue told CBS-affiliate WTOL.

TRENDING STORIES:

Thinking it was a log, the kids reeled it in to discover it was a body.

Firefighters said it appears the body has been in the water for “weeks”.

The identity has not yet been released.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]