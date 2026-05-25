Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 79-year-old local man

HUBER HEIGHTS — Can you help?

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An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old man.

William Foster reportedly left his residence on Sunday, May 24, around 4:30 p.m. in Montgomery County, according to the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit.

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He suffers from mild dementia, and law enforcement is concerned about his safety.

Mr. Foster is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has white hair with hazel eyes.

The vehicle involved is a white 2025 Buick Enclave with an Ohio plate number, 799YYF, the Ohio AG’s Office said.

Contact the Huber Heights Police Department at (937) 233-1565, or 911 if you see him or the vehicle.

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