City looking to approve new outdoor drinking area in Greene County

BELLBROOK — The City of Bellbrook wants to allow a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) across the entire downtown.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, city leaders announced the proposal just over a week ago.

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Bellbrook leaders propose that the new DORA start from Dot’s Market and Blueberry Cafe on State Route 725.

The proposed area would stretch across Downtown Bellbrook.

They said part of the reason behind it is to draw more people.

A business owner told News Center 7’s Malik Patterson that he supports the idea.

“I think good, good for me. More, I think more business,” said Agron Dennika, owner of Veli’s Pasta & Pizza.

The pizzeria sits between a brewery and a pub. So for Dennika, it is a very simple business model.

“People drinking means taking more food. I think it’s good.”

Patterson says that only three businesses in town have liquor licenses so far.

Our news crew took Sky 7 airborne on Sunday to show part of the 48 acres that the DORA is proposed for.

Some people don’t support it.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea,” said Ruth Toht. “So, you know, if you got people parking like here and taking up the space for the grocery store, it’s not fair to the grocery store customers.”

Toht has lived in Bellbrook her whole life. She is worried about the traffic issues.

“You’re going to have to go miles out of the way to avoid to go away from the route that they’re gonna block off,” she said.

If approved, the DORA would be seven days a week from noon until midnight.

The city will hold a public hearing to decide if this will be official on June 22.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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