Woman says she can’t leave house, neighborhood looks ‘like a levee had broken’

ST. PARIS — Flooding got so bad in parts of the Miami Valley on Saturday that people could not leave their homes.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with a woman who said she had to wade through her flooded yard tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

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The water has not gone down in parts of Champaign County since heavy rain moved through late Friday night and early Saturday.

Beth Defoor has lived in her St. Paris neighborhood for nine years. She told Patterson that it had flooded before, but not like this.

“I called my landlord. I said the water is really coming in fast this time, really fast this time. It was like a levee had broken,” she said.

Before she knew it, her entire home was surrounded by water.

“I’m stressed out a little bit, because my car is trapped in the garage, because there’s this much water, and they’re afraid that if I back it out, it’s going to choke the exhaust. So, I’m stranded,” said Defoor.

She said her neighborhood looks like a pond.

0 of 46 High water across Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter (iWitness7 reporter) High water outside home in Champaign County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff High water across Miami Valley High water across Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter High water across Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter High water across Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter (Photo from: iWitness7 reporter) Flooding in New Carlisle City of New Carlisle (via Facebook) (City of New Carlisle (via Facebook)) High water across Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter High Water in Butler Twp. Photo contributed by Butler Twp Fire Department (via Facebook) (Photo contributed by Butler Twp Fire Department (via Facebook)) High water across Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter (Photo from: iWitness7 reporter) High water across Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter (Photo from: iWitness7 reporter) High water across Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter (Photo from: iWitness7 reporter) High water across Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter (Photo from: iWitness7 reporter) High water across Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter High Water in Butler Twp. Photo contributed by Butler Twp Fire Department (via Facebook) (Butler Twp Fire Department (via Facebook)) High water across Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter High water across Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter (Photo from: iWitness7 reporter) High water across Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter (Photo from: iWitness7 reporter) High water across Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter High water across Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter (Photo from: iWitness7 reporter) High water across Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter Flooding in New Carlisle Photo contributed by City of New Carlisle (via Facebook) (City of New Carlisle (via Facebook)) High water across Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter (Photo from: iWitness7 reporter) High water outside home in Champaign County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff High water outside home in Champaign County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff High water outside home in Champaign County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff High water outside home in Champaign County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff High water outside home in Champaign County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff High water outside home in Champaign County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff High water outside home in Champaign County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff High water outside home in Champaign County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff High water outside home in Champaign County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff High water outside home in Champaign County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff High water outside home in Champaign County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff High water outside home in Champaign County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff High water outside home in Champaign County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff High water outside home in Champaign County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff High water outside home in Champaign County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff High water outside home in Champaign County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff

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