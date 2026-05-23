Flooding, high water surrounding homes, across region

ST. PARIS — Flooding continues to cause problems across the Miami Valley.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, several roads remain closed across the region after heavy rain fell Friday night and overnight Saturday.

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Champaign County was one of the hardest hit areas.

Photos show high water at the north end of Madison Avenue in St. Paris.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson said that a five-foot gate is completely submerged. There are also two sheds underwater.

A man who owns the white shed said he will have to replace his lawnmower and all the tools inside. Video shows a single-story apartment building surrounded by water, and the garages were flooded.

Cody Stanley, director of the Champaign County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), is asking drivers to stay out of the water.

“You don’t know what the conditions of that roadway are, so you don’t want to drive through it, you don’t want to walk through it,” he said. “It does not take a lot of water to sweep your feet out from underneath you and wash you away. And then we have a whole big problem on our hands.”

Neighbors continue to assess the flooding damage.

We will continue to update this story.

0 of 46 High water across Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter (iWitness7 reporter) High water outside home in Champaign County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff High water across Miami Valley High water across Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter High water across Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter High water across Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter (Photo from: iWitness7 reporter) Flooding in New Carlisle City of New Carlisle (via Facebook) (City of New Carlisle (via Facebook)) High water across Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter High Water in Butler Twp. Photo contributed by Butler Twp Fire Department (via Facebook) (Photo contributed by Butler Twp Fire Department (via Facebook)) High water across Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter (Photo from: iWitness7 reporter) High water across Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter (Photo from: iWitness7 reporter) High water across Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter (Photo from: iWitness7 reporter) High water across Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter (Photo from: iWitness7 reporter) High water across Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter High Water in Butler Twp. Photo contributed by Butler Twp Fire Department (via Facebook) (Butler Twp Fire Department (via Facebook)) High water across Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter High water across Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter (Photo from: iWitness7 reporter) High water across Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter (Photo from: iWitness7 reporter) High water across Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter High water across Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter (Photo from: iWitness7 reporter) High water across Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter Flooding in New Carlisle Photo contributed by City of New Carlisle (via Facebook) (City of New Carlisle (via Facebook)) High water across Miami Valley Photo from: iWitness7 reporter (Photo from: iWitness7 reporter) High water outside home in Champaign County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff High water outside home in Champaign County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff High water outside home in Champaign County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff High water outside home in Champaign County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff High water outside home in Champaign County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff High water outside home in Champaign County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff High water outside home in Champaign County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff High water outside home in Champaign County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff High water outside home in Champaign County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff High water outside home in Champaign County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff High water outside home in Champaign County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff High water outside home in Champaign County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff High water outside home in Champaign County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff High water outside home in Champaign County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff High water outside home in Champaign County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff High water outside home in Champaign County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff

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