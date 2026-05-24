Family offering $25K reward, wants missing dog ‘back’

BELLBROOK — The family offering a $25,000 reward for the return of their dog is speaking out.

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As previously reported by News Center 7, Stella was let out on May 14 in the area of Skyland Drive in Beavercreek Township. Her owners were in the region for a wedding.

They said she ran into the woods.

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The owners spoke with our news crew on Saturday. They say they want their dog back.

“Some people have asked about the reward. The reward is my daughter’s entire savings account since she was a child. She wants this dog back,” said Gina Laudon.

The family said that they do not want you to chase Stella if you see her.

Instead, take a picture and contact them.

They are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to Stella’s return.

The search for the dog has received national attention, with celebrities like Paula Deen asking for the community to help bring Stella home.

Anyone who spots Stella is asked not to chase her and to call or text 561-774-5865 or email Stella@mission11.co.

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