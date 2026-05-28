Man arrested after search finds cocaine, cash

MIDDLETOWN — A man was arrested following a drug investigation in Butler County on Thursday.

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Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force (B.U.R.N.), with assistance from the Middletown Police Department, searched a home in the 3700 block of Geenview Drive.

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The search resulted in the seizure of more than 20 grams of cocaine and $2,259 in cash, according to investigators.

Andre Snow, 56, of Middletown, was arrested and booked into the Middletown City Jail on charges of Trafficking in Cocaine and Possession of Cocaine.

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