Longtime Alter High School swimming coach dies

KETTERING — A longtime local high school swimming coach has died.

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Archbishop Alter High School posted on social media that Swimming Coach Eric Wentzel passed away on Tuesday.

“Eric was a beloved part of the Alter community, dedicating 16 years to coaching our swim teams and mentoring countless student-athletes along the way,” the school said.

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Wentzel was 50 years old.

Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, May 31, at Tobias Funeral from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to his online obituary.

It will also be held on Monday, June 1, from 10 a.m. until noon, with a funeral service to follow.

The burial will take place at David’s Cemetery on Mad River Road, the obituary said.

The family is working on creating a swimming scholarship in Eric Wentzel’s name. They are asking for donations instead of flowers.

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