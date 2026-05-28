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Longtime Alter High School swimming coach dies

By John Tisdell, WHIO.com
Alter High School swimming coach Eric Wentzel dies Photo contributed by Archbishop Alter High School (via Facebook) (Archbishop Alter High School (via Facebook))
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

KETTERING — A longtime local high school swimming coach has died.

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Archbishop Alter High School posted on social media that Swimming Coach Eric Wentzel passed away on Tuesday.

“Eric was a beloved part of the Alter community, dedicating 16 years to coaching our swim teams and mentoring countless student-athletes along the way,” the school said.

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Wentzel was 50 years old.

Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, May 31, at Tobias Funeral from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to his online obituary.

It will also be held on Monday, June 1, from 10 a.m. until noon, with a funeral service to follow.

The burial will take place at David’s Cemetery on Mad River Road, the obituary said.

The family is working on creating a swimming scholarship in Eric Wentzel’s name. They are asking for donations instead of flowers.

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