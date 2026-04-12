3 killed, 3 others injured after fiery crash on Ohio interstate; semi driver arrested

DELAWARE COUNTY — Three people were killed, including an infant, and three others were injured after a fiery crash on an Ohio interstate on Saturday.

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State troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded around 6:30 p.m. to Interstate 71 near U.S. 36 and State Route 37 in Delaware County on a reported crash, according to our news partner, WBNS in Columbus.

All lanes on I-71 were closed for several hours. As many as nine vehicles were involved in the crash, according to OSHP.

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An initial investigation showed that a semitruck, driven by Modo Ngom, 50, was traveling northbound on I-71 when he failed to stop the semi as it approached a backup.

The semi hit several stopped vehicles.

State troopers said that the three people who died were a 1-year-old child, a 36-year-old woman, and a 37-year-old man. They have not been identified. All three people were traveling in a Chevrolet Silverado, OSHP said.

Medics transported three other people to hospitals with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Ngom was arrested for vehicular homicide, OSHP stated.

Online jail records show that he is in the Delaware County Jail.

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