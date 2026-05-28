Missing Adult Alert issued for 79-year-old local man

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old man with Alzheimer’s.

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On May 27 at 8 p.m. Thomas Shepherd left his home on Towerview Road in Washington Township and has not returned.

Shephard is a Black male, age 79, 5′11 and weighing 178 pounds.

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He was last seen wearing black slippers, a grey jogging suit, and a black army war hat.

His vehicle is a light green 2009 Ford Escape with OH plate number HSA4158.

Call or dial 911 if you see him or the vehicle. You can also contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 225-4357.

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