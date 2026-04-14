Huber Heights Buc-ee’s opening largest in company’s history, mayor says

HUBER HEIGHTS — Buc-ee’s said last week’s opening in Huber Heights was its biggest ever.

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Mayor Jeff Gore said Buc-ee’s made over a million dollars in opening-day sales.

He also said all hotels from Huber to Miller Lane were sold out over the opening day weekend.

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Gore did not say exactly how many people stopped at the Buc-ee’s last Monday.

Sky7 video showed the parking lot full of hundreds of cars.

At times, cars backed up for miles on I-70 and State Route 235.

Some told News Center 7 they drove more than 16 hours to visit.

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