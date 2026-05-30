Officers investigate shots fired at Montgomery County lounge

TROTWOOD — Police are investigating a shots-fired call at a Montgomery County lounge.
The call came out around 2:20 a.m. at the Sheiks Lounge on Salem Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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No additional information was readily available.
News Center 7 has reached out to the Trotwood Police Department to see if anyone was injured and what caused the shooting.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
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