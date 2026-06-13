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Police, medics respond to reports of car into building in Centerville

By Ren Sikes, WHIO.com
Police, medics respond to reports of car into building in Centerville
By Ren Sikes, WHIO.com

CENTERVILLE — Police and medics responded to reports of a car crashing into a building in Centerville on Saturday morning.

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Around 10 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 5800 block of Wilmington Pike near Sugarcreek Plaza on reports of a car that had crashed into a building, according to a Centerville Police and Fire Dispatcher.

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Medics are on scene, but it is unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

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