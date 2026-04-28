Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.

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Someone in Ohio won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball in Monday night’s drawing.

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The winning numbers were 18, 31, 33, 36, 62, and the Powerball was 3.

No one won the $130 million jackpot.

The next drawing will be on Wednesday, April 29, with an estimated jackpot of $143 million.

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